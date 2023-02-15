NEET UG 2023: When does the registration process begin? All details inside

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 in May for the academic session starting in 2023 and the registration process for the sam starts this month. Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Session 2 registration has started and according to NTA Chief Vineet Joshi, the registration of NEET UG will also start by the end of February, the Indian Express reported. The registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January and to last week of February. However, no official notification was made and it is yet to start.

Also Read Govt medical college lacks essential equipment in Maharashtra, claims MLC Danve

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the entrance exam for the postgraduate programs will be conducted as scheduled on March 5. Those who had sought a postponement of the exam have been protesting. Also, the cut-off for NEET PG internship has been extended to August 11. This means that more than 13,000 students will be able to appear for the exam. The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2022 would be conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses is conducted every year by NTA through UG NEET. It helps candidates who are looking to get into various medical programs. According to the NIRF ranking of 2022, the top medical colleges are All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Christian Medical College, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham