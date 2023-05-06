NEET (UG)-2023 postponed in Manipur; New exam date to be announced soon.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 was scheduled to take place on May 07, 2023 (Sunday) for students who wish to pursue medical courses in various colleges and universities. However, due to the current law and order situation in Manipur, the state government has requested the exam to be postponed, according to an official statement.

As a result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the NEET (UG), 2023 only for the candidates who have their examination centres in Manipur state. The new date for these students will be announced soon, after considering the situation and ensuring the safety and well-being of the candidates, the statement mentioned.

The authorities are working towards ensuring that the rescheduled date is convenient for the candidates who were scheduled to appear for the exam in Manipur. It is worth noting that 5,751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur. The authorities understand the inconvenience caused to these candidates and are working towards finding a solution that will enable them to appear for the exam without any further delays, as per the statement.

Also Read Faran College launches BBA Aviation programme with industry partnerships, scholarship opportunities



In the meantime, the candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for updates regarding the rescheduled exam date. “I had requested them to postpone the exam. In the current situation The new date of the exam will be fixed. 5751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur,” Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, education minister, Manipur, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn