NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Admission process to begin by July 15? Here’s what we know

NEET Counselling 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin soon. The National Medical Commission (NMC) will start the admission process for UG courses in July. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 examination, will be required to register for the Counselling to seek admissions for MBBS, BDS courses. Once the schedule is released, candidates will be able to view it on the official website- mcc.nic.in and apply for their choice of institute.

It must be noted that an official announcement on NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule is still awaited. It is likely to start in July since the results were declared on June 13 and it usually takes around a month to begin the Counselling. The NEET UG 2023 Counselling will be conducted in a similar pattern to last year.

During the previous NEET UG Counselling four rounds of were conducted- Round 1, Round 2, followed by Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling date:

Furthermore, the NEET PG 2023 Counselling is also expected to begin in the month of July. It is expected that the process will start by July 15, since in a response to the Supreme Court, the National Board of Examination of Medical Sciences stated that the Counselling will begin by this date.

Here’s the documents required to register for NEET UG Counselling

Valid Photo ID card which may include Aadhaar, Passport or Voter ID

NEET UG 2023 scorecard

Grades 10th and 12th marksheet

NEET UG 2023 admit card

Medical fitness certificate

Migration certificate

Caste, EWS, or PwD certificate if applicable

NMC withdraws GMER 2023 guidelines

The National Medical Commission recently withdrew guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2023 issued on June 12.

Revising the guidelines earlier, NMC had prioritised marks scored in Physics, followed by Chemistry and Biology. Previously, Biology was given priority, followed by Chemistry and then Physics. The Commission had also issued new tie-breaking policy, which was expected to be implemented from 2023-24.

NEET UG, PG seats in India

NMC conducts Counselling Sessions for 15% All India Quota seats and 85% seats are filled by state authorities. Meanwhile, for NEET PG, All India Quota have 50% seats and 100% Deemed/ Central Universities/ AFMS/ PG DNB seats.