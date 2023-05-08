NEET UG 2023: Check question paper analysis, answer key here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination, held on Sunday, May 7, has concluded. As per the feedback by industry experts the medical entrance test was of a moderate difficulty level. The NEET UG 2023 question paper had easy to moderate questions in Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology, according to the analysis by Vidyamandir Classes. Difficult questions were only asked in Physics and Zoology, the analysis shows.

As per the analysis by Saurabh Kumar, chief academic officer, Vidyamandir Classes, NEET UG 2023 examination had 22 easy questions, 7 difficult questions, 21 medium question, 12 question statement based, 9 multiple choice questions, 3 assertion reasons. Furthermore, the NEET UG 2023 question paper had 35 questions of 11th class and 15 questions of 12th class.

Check the full NEET UG 2023 Question Paper Analysis here:

Courtesy: Vidyamandir Classes

As NEET UG 2023 result is now awaited, several industry experts have also released the unofficial answer key for the examination. Students can check the answer key released by Kota based coaching institute, Motion Education Pvt Ltd released here. The coaching institute which provides preparation of JEE Main and Advanced, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, KVPY and Olympiads and Board has released the NEET UG unofficial answer key on its official website:

NEET UG 2023 Unofficial Answer Key

Click here to check the full provisional answer key for NEET UG 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also soon release the official answer key on its official website. The release of the NEET UG 2023 answer key be followed by the result. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key and result at the official NEET website neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT; rural students outshine urban peers, four students score 625/625

NEET is an all-India pre-medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate MBBS, BDS, and Ayush colleges. This year approximately 21 lakh aspirants appeared for the NEET exam.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn