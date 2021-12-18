NEET-UG 2022 schedule to be out soon, check how to ace the entrance exam

The NEET UG 2022 schedule consisting of the important dates is expected to be updated on the official website of the NTA-neet.nta.nic.in- in the coming weeks.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducted for allotting seats into the leading medical colleges of the country. Based on the trends of previous years, the schedule of the NEET 2022 is going to be released by the NTA in the coming weeks.

The NEET UG 2022 schedule consisting of the important dates is expected to be updated on the official website of the NTA-neet.nta.nic.in- in the coming weeks. As per the previous trends the NEET entrance exam is conducted on the first Sunday of the month of May. However, owing to the extra-ordinary situation created by the Coronavirus pandemic, the exam was held in September in the last two years. As per various media reports, if the situation of Coronavirus remains under control the exam is likely to be conducted in the month of May this year. The formal application process for the entrance exam is likely to begin next year in either January or February.

Before the candidates appear in the exam, it is important for them to understand the process of the exam and prepare accordingly with all their might and discipline. It is significant to note that before 2021-22, the entrance exam questions would be mostly out of the CBSE class 12th syllabus but early this year the NTA has revised the NEET exam syllabus. The new NEET exam syllabus has scrapped about 30 percent content from the CBSE syllabus and hence students willing to secure a seat in a medical college will have to study more than what is prescribed in their school syllabus.

Here are a few bullet points students can adopt in their preparation to ace the exam.

1. Understanding the chapter-wise weightage in tune with the syllabus of the exam is utmost important.

2. After understanding the vital chapters and their respective weightage, students must also have a practical time schedule to ensure that they are able to study and revise the whole syllabus before the date of the exam.

3. Students must try to finish the chapters which have the most weightage instead of dedicating disproportionate time to the less weighty chapters.

4. The best strategy to not only get used to the syllabus of the exam and answering the questions in a set time limit is to practice as many mock papers as possible.