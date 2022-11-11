NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment results to be out today; Here’s how you can check

Ending the wait for candidates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the seat allotment result of NEET UG 2022 Round 2 on November 11, 2022. They can check the same on the official website mcc.nic.in, As per the committee, candidates will be required to report to allotted colleges between November 12, 2022, and November 18, 2022.

Here’s how candidates may check their results:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

2) Once on the home page, candidates will be required to click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’ tab.

3) Now, they will be required to click on the link saying ‘seat allotment for round 1’

4) Results will now appear on the screen.

Also read: Odisha to get Medical Cyclotron to promote research and development

5) Candidates will be required to search their names on the list as well as their roll numbers.

6) After checking their results, candidates will be required to search for the same.

7) Candidates are advised to download their results for future use.

For any further information or clarification, candidates may check the official website In the meantime, the MCC has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) once again. They will be required to register for the mop-up round and submit their fee on or before November 13, 2022 (till 9 AM). Importantly, the process of choice filling and choice locking will end on November 13, 2022 (till 11:55 PM)

The committee had recently warned NEET PG aspirants on the registration process for mop-up round. As per it a number of PG DNB institutes granted offline admission of candidates for round two of PG Counselling 2022, which will not be recognised by the MCC.

Also read: Early childhood education: Stepping stone for a new India

A total of 15 institutes have been listed by the committee in that notice. It also put on hold the registration for mop-up round with the aim of making sure that the listed institutes submit details of the admissions that were taken offline.