NEET UG Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Students/candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can check out their scores on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Rajasthan’s Tanishka secured NEET All India rank 1 with 99.9 percentile whereas Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi secured the second rank. Over 95% of registered candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam that was conducted on July 17 this year. NTA also announced the cut-off score for medical admissions. This year unexpectedly, the cut-offs are lower than last year. While general category students need to secure 715-117 marks, SC/ST/OBCs need 116-105 in order to qualify the entrance exam. Last year, it was 720 – 138.

According to IE, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exams were held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.