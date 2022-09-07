NEET UG 2022 Result: NTA to release NEET result today at neet.nta.nic.in, Check rank card, score card, cut off marks updates

NTA NEET 2022 Result Date and Time: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022. According to the official announcement, NTA NEET 2022 Results will be published today, 7 September 2022. All the candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

The apex testing agency conducted NEET UG 2022 exam on July 17 wherein around 95 candidates appeared for the exam. According to the data, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance exam. The said exam was held across 3570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

On 31 August, the exam authority released the NEET official answer keys for all subject codes. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 2 against any answer given in the key. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA also released the response sheet for the candidates. So that, the candidates can evaluate their marks based on the answer key and OMR answer sheet.

Candidates should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed the age tie-break from this year. That means if a tie occurs between two candidates, then, the apex testing agency will resolve it based on marks obtained in Biology. If it still persists, a candidate scoring higher marks in chemistry gets preference followed by the candidate with fewer incorrect answers.

How and where to download NEET UG Result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET UG Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the log in page of results. Now, the candidate is required to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details on the login page. NEET UG Result containing the status of the result will be displayed. Candidates can download NEET UG Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

NEET 2022: Check Number of Seats, Courses, and Colleges

The nationwide medical exam is being conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

According to official data, around 91, 927 seats for MBBS, 27, 698 seats for BDS, 52,720 for Ayush, and 603 for BVSc and AH will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges through the neet ug 2022 scores.

What next after NEET UG 2022 Results?

Candidates who will qualify for NEET UG Results 2022 will be called for a counselling session which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee for 15% of All India Quota Seats. The counselling for 85% of State Quota seats will be conducted by the respective counselling authorities available in the state. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of NEET for the latest updates on NEET UG 2022 total seats, top colleges, cut off and more.