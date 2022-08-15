NEET UG 2022 Result & Answer Keys to be released on this date on neet.nta.nic.in, Check date, time and other latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 Result and Answer Key Update: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results and answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam in the last week of August as per latest reports. Candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2022 Result through the official website of NEET— neet.nta.nic.in.

A senior NTA official told Indian Express, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam results will be declared in the last week of August. We are trying are best at this moment to announce results by the fourth week of August and the answer keys will be issued a few days before that.

Also Read| Andhra Pradesh NEET results – Check admission process and other important details

NEET UG 2022: Exam Date & No. of candidates appeared in the exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted NEET UG 2022 exam on July 17. For which, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam, out of which the NTA claims that 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the exam. The nation wide medical entrance exam was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

According to an official statement, the maximum number of candidates within India were from Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the maximum number of candidates outside India were in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6).

This year, the NEET UG 2022 was also surrounded by controversies. At first, there were several complaints about a clash between NEET UG and CUET UG exam. Then, the National Testing Agency decided to conduct both exams separately into different phases, in which NEET candidates were given exam slots in the later part of August. After that, several candidates from an exam center in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district alleged that they were made to write the exam twice on account of a question paper mix-up.

Also Read| NEET UG 2022: Everything you need to know from answer key to result release date and time

Over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance exam for admission various undergraduate courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA is likely to be released on August 17 and NEET results will be issued on August 21. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results. All the registered candidates have been advised keep a track on the official website on NEET Results updates. The procedure & other details related to the results will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.