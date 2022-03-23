NEET UG 2022 Registration: Advantages of removing upper age limit, documents required, and more details

With the age limit criteria gone, many more aspirants will be able to appear for the exam.

The registration process for the NEET UG 2022 is going to begin soon. Students who want to take the medical entrance examination will have to register on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in , which has now been revamped by the National Testing Agency. Before applying for NEET-UG, candidates can access the information bulletin from the website and read all the instructions related to the exam. Students should keep their documents handy while filling out their application forms. The documents that are required for NEET 2022 application are listed here.

Documents Required:



– Class 10 passed certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb – 300 kb)

– Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (file size: 50 kb – 300 kb)

– PwBD certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb – 300 kb)

– Signature in JPG format (size: 4 kb – 30 kb)

– Passport size photograph in JPG format (size: 10 kb – 200 kb)

– Postcard size photograph in JPG format (Size: 10 kb – 200 kb)

– Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format (or right-hand thumb impression may be used in case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable) (size: 10 kb-200 kb)

– Any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (or an Embassy certificate) (Size: 50 kb – 300 kb)



The National Medical Commission (NMC) had recently announced the removal of the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Earlier, the upper age cap put by the CBSE was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. Now, candidates who are 18 years of age as of December 21 of the year of the exams are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exam. Although there are many advantages to this move, there are also disadvantages. For example, the cut-off will remain high and can go higher. Let’s dive into both aspects one by one.

Advantages of upper age limit removal:



– With the age limit criteria gone, many more aspirants will be able to appear for the exam. It won’t be too late for those who realize late in their lives that they want to become doctors.

– The move will help increase the doctor-patient ratio.

– Candidates can now give the exam as many times even after taking admission to other courses.

– Since potential aspirants can take the exam again, it is definitely going to strengthen and benefit the healthcare system of our country.

Disadvantages of upper age limit removal:



– More candidates would mean more competition for those who want to give the exam.

– It will be even more difficult for freshers who are just out of school to compete with experienced candidates taking the exam/course.

One thing is for sure, the decision will surely impact the healthcare system of India one way or the other.