NEET-UG 2022 application correction window closes today; How to edit form online

The National Testing Agency will close the correction window for applications for NEET-UG 2022 on Thursday. Candidates who want to make corrections or changes in their NEET-UG application forms can visit the official website and update the details.

The candidates who failed to mention their category correctly while filling up the online application can make the correction and upload a scanned copy of their certificate. The agency said the candidates who could not obtain the certificate from the competent authority would be allowed to upload a self-declaration in the format prescribed.

The NEET-UG application edit window will be available till 9 PM, following which no correction in particulars will be entertained.

NEET-UG 2022 CORRECTION WINDOW: HOW TO EDIT ONLINE APPLICATION

— The candidates who wish to make changes to their online application will have to visit the agency’s official website;

— On the home page, a link in the ticker — ‘Correction in Category for NEET (UG)-2022’ is available. Clicking the link will open a new page;

— On the new window, the candidates have to click on the link for ‘Registration for NEET (UG)-2022’, which will then redirect to an external website;

— The candidates will have to sign in using the requested details such as application number, security pin and password;

— Once signed in, the application form will open with the option to make corrections;

— After making the corrections, the candidates will have to save the application.

The National Testing Agency will allow only certain changes to application form and not all spaces will open for editing.

The agency said in an official notice: “Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any.”

The notification comes amid requests to postpone the NEET-UG exams. A section of students have taken to social media to request the exam’s postponement as they claim that they would have very little time to prepare after the conclusion of their board exams.