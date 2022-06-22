NEET UG 2022: Exam to be held as per schedule as govt warns against fake notice circulation

Getting tough on the spread of false information regarding NEET UG 2022 , the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the notice giving the round of the reschedule of the exam is fake. A notice has been going around claiming that it has been scheduled for September 4, 2022, from the previous July 7, 2022.

Issuing a statement, PIB said, “A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck This notice is #Fake @DG_NTA has not issued any such notice.”

Candidates looking to appear for the exam must note that there has been no confirmation of the delay of the exam and the same will be held as per schedule. Earlier, a number of students had requested the postponement of the exam as dates clashed with the CBSE board exam and other entrance test as well. This leaves students little time to prepare for NEET exams.

The Parent’s Association has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to postpone the exam.

A number of candidates have also written a letter to the Education Minister saying rescheduling of the exam. In their letter, they too wrote that they have less time to prepare for the test. However, authorities are yet to respond on the same.

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due to the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the letter said.