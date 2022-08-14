NEET UG 2022: Everything you need to know from answer key to result release date and time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the entrance exam for the undergraduate courses in various universities on August 15. The candidates can download the key and scorecard on the neet.nic.in website. The answer key is likely to be available to download between August 14 and 15, and the scorecard between August 18 and 19,” as per sources.

To download the key, the candidates need to log in to the neet.nic.in the website and provide their password. NTA will also allow the candidates to raise their objections on the question paper by paying a certain amount. After reviewing the objections, the agency will release the final answer key on August 19. The scorecard will be available on the official website after the result has been released.

The last date for the submission of the application forms for the National Eligibility cum Higher Education (NEET) 2022 exam was July 17. Over 18 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. The percentile of the exam will be determined based on the candidates’ All India Common Merit List. L

The test was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. “The number of candidates within India was maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India was maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6),” an official statement said. Last year, the cut-off for the general category candidates was between 720 to 138.

This year, several controversies surrounded this year’s examination. Due to the clash between the two, the NTA decided to separate the examinations into different phases. In the end, the agency gave the candidates the slots for the upcoming exam in the later part of August. However, some students from the Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan claimed that they were forced to write the exam twice due to a question paper mix-up.

NEET UG 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.