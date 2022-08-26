NEET UG 2022 answer key, result date and time confirmed: Check how and where to download￼

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Date, and Time: The National Testing Agency has finally confirmed the answer key and results dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. According to the recent updates, the candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on August 30 whereas the results will be declared on September 7. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website of NTA -neet. nta.nic.in for latest updates.

A total of 18.72 candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022 conducted on July 17 at various exam centres. According to the NTA, the attendance for the nation-wide entrance exam was recorded 95 percent. The NEET UG 2022 Exam was held across 3570 exam centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Download Provisional Answer Keys by 30th August at neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates should note that the NEET Provisional Answer keys are to be released by 30th August. According to the recent updates, the NTA will release provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses for NEET UG 2022. For the ease of the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent to the candidate’s registered email id. Candidates will also be able to raise objections against the answer sheets after paying Rs. 200 for 2 each answer key challenge. The amount of challenging answer keys is non-refundable.

This year, around 18, 72, 329 candidates appeared for the exam of which 10.64 lakh candidates were female as per the data shared by the apex testing agency. Also, the exam was surrounded by controversies – a clash between their NEET UG and CUET UG exam and a question paper blended up, allegations by the father of a girl candidate that his daughter was ordered to remove her innerwear before entering the test centre and some Muslim students were forced to remove their burqa and hijab.