  • MORE MARKET STATS

NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court reject petition for delay, gives go ahead to NTA for September 12 exam

By: |
September 06, 2021 2:43 PM

The Supreme Court today rejected a writ petition filed seeking direction for rescheduling of NEET Under Graduate examination conducted for admission to medical and dental courses

neet admit card 2021 neet pg 2021 admit card neet 2021 neet ug admit card 2021 neet hall ticket 2021 neet hall ticket 2021 release date neet ug 2021 admit card neet exam date 2021 latest news neet admit card 2021 login neet 2021 latest news today by nta neet 2021 latest news supreme court supreme court decision on neet 2021 today neet postponed 2021 latest news today neet ug 2021 admit card release date neet postponed twitter neet 2021 hall ticket date neet exam date 2020 latest news neet 2021 latest news today twitter neet 2021 postponed news today neet 2021 exam postpone neet ug 2021 twitterThe Supreme Court bench asked the board to go ahead with the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National eligibility cum entrance Test postgraduate (NEET UG) 2021 held by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on September 12, Saturday. The Supreme Court today rejected a writ petition filed seeking direction for rescheduling of NEET Under Graduate examination conducted for admission to medical and dental courses to a date after CBSE declares the results of the private, compartment and patrachar exams.

The students who made the appeal at the apex court said that the entrance exam will be clashing with other exams. The court said that over 16 lakh candidates are taking the exam and it cannot be deferred on plea of few students.

Related News

A Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar further asked the board to go ahead with the exam. “We do not want uncertainty.” the bench said.

The National Testing Agency has earlier clarified to the bench that the candidates can take the entrance exam irrespective of CBSE declaring results by September 12. “The results will only be required during the counselling” the examination conducting body had said.

The admit cards for NEET UG 2021 will be released this week. The information Bulletin says, that the admit card will be released latest by three days before the exam, i.e. September 9. The NTA will conduct NEET UG 2021 Exam at different test centres in 202 cities from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Meanwhile, NEET PG 2021 entrance examinations will be conducted for admissions to postgraduate medical degree (Doctor of Medicine), postgraduate surgical degree (Master of Surgery) and PG diploma courses across India on September 11 for more than 1.74 lakh students. The NBEMS will issue fresh admit cards on its website nbe.edu.in on 6 September, as per the notice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET UG 2021 Supreme Court reject petition for delay gives go ahead to NTA for September 12 exam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JEE Mains 2021 exam ‘rigging’: NTA clears air on if it will delay results or conduct re-examination
2Schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka
3Let a student study engineering in the language of her choice: Shekhar Sanyal, director, IET India