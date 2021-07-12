NEET UG 2021: NEET exams to be held on September 12, application process to begin from 5 pm tomorrow; check details

The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020

NEET UG 2021 Exam Date: The undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 will be held across the country on September 12, 2021. Announcing the date, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). Pradhan said that it will be made sure that all Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed during the exam. To ensure norms of social distancing, the government has decided to increase the number of cities where exams will be conducted. Pradhan said the number of such cities has been increased to 198 to from 155.

“The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.