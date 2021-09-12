NEET UG 2021: Last minute revision tips, guidelines that can help you score high in exam

The reporting time at the NEET 2021 exam center is 11:30 am and the last entry into the exam hall would be 1:30 pm

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin NEET-UG 2021 today (September 12). The entrance exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam has also concluded that the unofficial NEET 2021 answer key will be published by coaching institutes. As much 16 lakh candidates are expected to show up for the exam this year. Though you don’t have much time before the exam begins, here are a few last minute preparation tips that can help you crack the exam well.

Understanding chapter-wise weightage

Candidates appearing for NEET must understand the chapter-wise weightage of the exam. Topics like reproductive health, evidence in human evolution among others in Biology will hold maximum significance and will be important. Talking about Chemistry, periodic trends of chemical, physical properties of elements and compounds will be important topics. Important topics for physics will be logic gates, moments of inertia, mechanics — a combination of errors, laws of motion etc.

Previous year question paper

According to the experts, some of the questions have been repeated several times, thus, candidates must scan previous year question papers and must solve as many NEET previous year questions as possible. Experts have also noted that in the past five year, numerous questions have been asked from the important topics.

Proper revision goes a long way!

Revision plays an important role in any examination. The last minute revision helps candidates to evaluate their exam preparation. While revision undoubtedly plays an important role, it is also important to understand that not to focus too much on the topics that you have not started or may be time consuming.

Learn formulas

The physics section will largely cover numerical type questions. The best and most helpful way to prepare for the Physics part is to learn the formulas by making some short-handed ones. This will be beneficial for the students to attempt the concept-based questions easily.

Don’t miss reading the question paper carefully!

A Common mistake most aspirants make while giving exams is to scan the question paper carefully. In order to solve the questions as quickly as possible, aspirants lose patience and move on to another question without giving much time to one question. Take your time, read the question carefully, understand and then start with the paper.

NEET 2021 guidelines for the exam day

Admit card

This is the most important document for the candidates to carry on the examination day. Candidates can find the admit card at nta neet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to have it downloaded and take a printout of their admit card on an A4- size paper.

Carry Proforma

Candidates must also carry the proforma besides admit card on which they need to paste a post card-size (4”X6”.) color photo. Also, don’t forget to carry a valid id proof (Aadhar card / PAN card / driving license / passport / ration card / class 12 admit card with photograph / any other valid photo id issued by the government), and one passport-size photograph which needs to be attached on the attendance sheet.

Dress code

Candidates appearing for the NEET 2021 exam must follow the dress code as provided by NTA. They should be dressed casually and avoid clothes with long sleeves. Since shoes are prohibited, the candidates are advised to wear slippers or sandals. Aspirants wearing a customary dress are required to report to the examination center by 12:30 pm positively.

Reporting time

The reporting time at the NEET 2021 exam center is 11:30 am and the last entry into the exam hall would be 1:30 pm. After this, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam center.