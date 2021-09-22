NEET UG 2021: Here’s how candidates can calculate aggerate score

NEET 2021 took place in September 12

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) UG on September 12 in offline mode amid appeals of rescheduling the exam. The exam was conducted to choose students for admission to MBBS or undergraduate medical courses. The NEET results will be declared shortly but before scores, NTA will release the official answer keys for examinees to calculate their score.

The NTA NEET answer key 2021 will be released for M, N, O, P for all 1 to 6 series. The keys can be accessed by logging in through their applicant portal using the application number and password. The answer keys will be available in PDF format.

How to calculate NTA UG NEET 2021 score

The formula for calculating aggregate NEET scores are as follows:

NEET Scores = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

Candidates will be awarded four marks for one correct answer and lose one mark for each incorrect answer. Sum up all the correct answers on the MCQ paper and multiply it by four. Now sum up all the incorrect answers and divide them from the score of correct answers to arrive at the final score.

In case of any doubt with the answer keys, aspirants can challenge the answer keys by making the payment of Rs. 1000 per question, which can be done under the released schedule in online mode.

The result date is yet to be announced, however, it is expected to be released with the release of the official answer key.

Meanwhile, Justice AK Rajan Committee in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Congress has demanded that the government must cancel the NEET entrance exam. Several students are also demanding that the NTA should cancel NEET 2021 entrance exam as the question paper was allegedly leaked around half an hour after the start of the exam. A police probe has been launched in this matter.