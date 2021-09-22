NEET UG 2021: Here’s how candidates can calculate aggerate score

The PDF of the answer keys can be accessed by logging in through their applicant portal using the application number and password.
The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) UG on September 12 in offline mode amid appeals of rescheduling the exam. The exam was conducted to choose students for admission to MBBS or undergraduate medical courses. The NEET results will be declared shortly but before scores, NTA will release the official answer keys for examinees to calculate their score.
The NTA NEET answer key 2021 will be released for M, N, O, P for all 1 to 6 series. The keys can be accessed by logging in through their applicant portal using the application number and password. The answer keys will be available in PDF format.
- Coronavirus impact: Amid online education and hybrid models, teachers’ mental health issues take a backseat
- Study shows 'Learning loss' in children due to closure of schools; here's what data shows about elementary schools in Karnataka
- KCET Result 2021 Date, Time: Results for admission to engineering, pharmacy courses today
How to calculate NTA UG NEET 2021 score
The formula for calculating aggregate NEET scores are as follows:
NEET Scores = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1
Candidates will be awarded four marks for one correct answer and lose one mark for each incorrect answer. Sum up all the correct answers on the MCQ paper and multiply it by four. Now sum up all the incorrect answers and divide them from the score of correct answers to arrive at the final score.
In case of any doubt with the answer keys, aspirants can challenge the answer keys by making the payment of Rs. 1000 per question, which can be done under the released schedule in online mode.
The result date is yet to be announced, however, it is expected to be released with the release of the official answer key.
Meanwhile, Justice AK Rajan Committee in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Congress has demanded that the government must cancel the NEET entrance exam. Several students are also demanding that the NTA should cancel NEET 2021 entrance exam as the question paper was allegedly leaked around half an hour after the start of the exam. A police probe has been launched in this matter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.