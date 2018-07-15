NEET UG 2019 exam date: Online registration likely in October; check tentative schedule, syllabus

In 2019, NEET will be conducted by National Testing Agency – NTA. It will conduct computer-based test.

NEET UG 2019 exam date: The Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar last week announced that from 2019 onwards, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be conducted twice a year. The HRD minister said the step has been taken to provide adequate opportunity for students to qualify for medical and engineering examination. The NTA will also conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET), CMAT and GPAT examinations. All these tests were earlier organised by CBSE.

As per Javadekar, NEET and JEE Mains exams will be conducted on multiple dates. Hence, these exams will be held over many days, and students will have the option to choose a date. JEE exam will be held in January and April and NEET will be conducted in February and May. For NEET 2019, the online registration will begin from October this year. The dates for the NEET 2019 examination sittings for both the months will be between 03.02.2019 to 17.02.2019 and 12.05.2019 to 26.05.2019.

NEET UG 2018-19 Tentative schedule:

February 2019

Online submission of applications/Online registration- 01.10.2018 to 31.10.2018

Exam dates- 03.02.2019 to 17.02.2019 (The exam will be held in 8 sittings, out of which candidates can choose any one sitting)

Announcement of results: First week of March 2019

May 2019

Online submission of applications/Online registration- Second week of March 2019

Exam dates- 12.05.2019 to 26.05.2019 (The exam will be held in 8 sittings, out of which candidates can choose any one sitting)

Announcement of results: First week of June 2019

In 2019, NEET will be conducted by National Testing Agency – NTA. It will conduct computer-based test. It will make exams safe, leak-proof, scientific and transparent. The syllabus, nature of questions, choice of language and exam fee will not change.

NEET 2019 Syllabus:

NEET exam is conducted for three hours with questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The syllabus is based of Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks. Of the total 180 questions asked in NEET, 90 would be from Biology and 45 each from Physics and Chemistry. The exam includes negative marking.