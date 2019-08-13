NEET UG 2019: Admissions, mop-up registrations begin – how to apply

Although the choice filling will be permitted during 10 am to 5 pm on August 16, the seat allocation result will be declared on August 19.



UG counselling 2019: Those seeking admission in UG courses in medicine and dental science – (MBBS and BDS) should hurry as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already started. The Medical Counselling Committee finally set things moving for the registration for NEET mop-up round on Tuesday, August 13 after postponing it two times. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG result 2019 can make their registration at mcc.nic.in. Those interested should note that this might be the last chance to register as the registration will end on Thursday, August 15

After candidates have made their registration, they will be asked to select which college they prefer to take admission in and on the basis of marks obtained and that preference, they will be allotted the seats.

Although the choice filling will be permitted during 10 am to 5 pm on August 16, the seat allocation result will be declared on August 19.

Candidates whose names appear in the list will have to visit the allotted university of college with original documents beginning from August 20 to August 26. It must be noted that failing this will result in the cancellation of the candidature.

NEET UG admissions 2019: Documents required

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– A copy of NEET admit card

– Education certificates

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or school leaving certificate of HSC/class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as an Indian national

– Medical fitness certificate

– Receipt of online fee payment

-Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

NEET UG admissions 2019: How to register

Step 1: Head to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select ‘new registration’ on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details and verify using email id or phone number

Step 4: Fill the form and make your choices

Step 5: Make the payment

To streamline the seats, the non-reporting and unclaimed vacant seats will be moved to the deemed/central universities/ESIC for the mop-up on August 27, 2019.

The counselling process for over candidates who had cleared the NEET 2019 had started in June. The criteria for this category is 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks achieved by the candidates.