Neet topper 2020: How Soyeb Aftab of Rourkela in Odisha scored 720 out of 720

NEET Results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night declared the results for the NEET medical entrance exam. The officials of NTA said that of the participants, two students scored full marks, according to a report by IE.

Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Delhi-based Akansha Singh, both scored 720 out of 720 in the exam. However, NTA has a tie-breaker based on factors like age, number of incorrect answers and subject-wise marks, on the basis of which Aftab was declared the topper, and Singh was ranked second, the report added.

Soyeb, hailing from the Rourkela district in Odisha, comes from a business family, with his father running a construction company. The report quoted him as saying that his inspiration to become a doctor stemmed from the fact that his family did not have any doctor. He said that he knew that if he studied hard, he would be able to become a doctor, adding that he wishes to pursue cardiology.

So, how did 18-year-old Soyeb clear the exam?

NEET Results 2020: Topper Soyeb Aftab’s study strategy

Soyeb said that he studied for 15 hours daily, of which four hours were for self-study. The remaining time included school and coaching classes. He added that he also made sure that he was watching videos on YouTube or playing games to maintain a balance between studying and relaxing.

While he was studying, he ensured that his attention was only on studying and nothing else.

The 18-year-old scored 96% marks in Class XII examinations and he said that he was not expecting to get a perfect score on the entrance exam and top it.

The topper had gone to Rajasthan’s Kota, famous for NEET coaching, and had enrolled in a two-year coaching programme. He was accompanied by his mother and his younger sister, who is 10 years old. Aftab has said that he wishes to get his MBBS degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

This year, more than 13.66 lakh students appeared for NEET, out of which 7,71,500 students cleared. In terms of states, Tripura has produced the highest number of qualifying candidates at 88,889, while Maharashtra stands second with 79,974 qualifying candidates hailing from there.

Announcing the declaration of the results on Twitter, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated all the candidates, while lauding and thanking the NTA and the CMs of all the states for ensuring that the exam was conducted smoothly even during these testing times.

The NEET exam was postponed twice this year due to the pandemic, before the Centre decided to go ahead with it on September 13 with strict measures put in place. The exam was conducted, despite some opposition, to mitigate any further academic loss to students. While conducting the exam, the NTA had also taken several measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including reducing the number of candidates in an exam room from 24 to 12.