NEET: Tamil Nadu Cabinet approves 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical admission

Tamil Nadu had earlier sought exemption from NEET, which has faced stiff opposition from political parties, including the DMK, citing the welfare of students, especially those from rural areas.
The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Tuesday approved the provision of a 7.5 per cent quota within the existing reservation in medical UG courses for the students of state government higher secondary schools.
The “quota within quota” covers government seats in private colleges too, official sources said.
- Relief for students! HRD ministry asks states to ensure names of children who migrated aren't struck off school rolls
- DU online open book exams: Students demand cancellation of exams, want evaluation on basis of previous semester performance
- Meghalaya: 50-year-old school drop-out grandmother clears class 12 board exam
It will be applicable for students clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Tamil Nadu had earlier sought exemption from NEET, which has faced stiff opposition from political parties, including the DMK, citing the welfare of students, especially those from rural areas.
The Cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat, also decided to grant immediate approval to six companies which have proposed an estimated investment of Rs 5,000 crore to Tamil Nadu.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.