NEET Super Specialty 2020: Examination date announced; Application process begins — check full schedule here

NEET-SS 2020: The National Board of Examinations has released the schedule for NEET Super Specialty Examinations 2020. The process to fill the application form has begun and will continue till August 23. The application form for NEET-SS 2020 can be submitted only online at the official website – www.nbe.edu.in. The computer-based examination will be conducted in a single day on September 15, 2020. The board has released a detailed information bulletin entailing all the information related to examinations on its website – www.nbe.edu.in. The interested candidates are advised to go through the bulletin before starting the application process.

Important Dates:

The application form can be submitted between August 3 and August 23, 2020.

Exams will be conducted on September 15, 2020.

Results will be declared on September 25, 2020.

Examination Fee: Rs 4425/- (Fee-3750 plus Rs 675 GST)

Admit Card: Admit cards will be made live on the official website of the board — www.nbe.edu.in — on September 7, 2020.

However, admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible. The admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email. The candidates are required to download their admit card from the website and affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

Result: The result, expected to be declared by September 25, will be available at NBE website: www.nbe.edu.in

