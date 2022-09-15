NEET SS Result 2022 to be released today: Check results, score cards, other details here

NBE NEET SS 2022 Result Latest Updates: National Board of Examinations, NBE is going to release the NEET Super Specialty Result 2022 today as per the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download their scores from the official websites – nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in, once declared.

As per the media reports, the results for NEET SS 2022 exam will be released today, September 15. Candidates will be able to check their results using their roll numbers, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Shortlisted candidates will be able to appear in the counseling process. The details of the counseling process are yet not announced by the Medical Counselling Committee. All the candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest updates. NEET SS 2022 exam was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 at various exam centers.

It is expected that the Academic Session is to start from Oct 1, 2022 to October 31.

How and Where to download NEET SS 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in Click on the notification that reads ‘ NEET SS 2022 Result’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Download NEET SS 2022 Result and save it for future reference.

As per reports, a total of 2447 seats are available for Doctors of Medicine -DM, and Masters of Surgery – MCH in 156 government, universities, deemed to be universities, private medical colleges, and the Armed Forces Medical Service Institutions. This exam was held for 32 super specialties.

All candidates have been advised to keep track of the official websites for the latest updates on the results. Once the result is published, the details about the results will be shared on the financial website also.