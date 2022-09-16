NEET-SS 2022 results announced – How to check at natboard.edu.in

Ending the wait of thousands of candidates across the country, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2022 on Thursday. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, the exam was conducted on September 1, 2022 and September 2, 2022 for admissions in DM/MCh/DrNB super specialty programmes. Candidates who score 50th percentile or above in different groups are declared qualified in the exam. Announcing the result, NBEMS said, “Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecard on/after 22nd September 2022.”to

Here’s how candidates may check their results:

* Candidates may first log on to the official website natboard.edu.in.

* After clicking on the website, candidates can click on the ‘Examination’ button.

* Now they can click on ‘NEET’

* Candidates can now click on the ‘Results’ tab.

* They can now select the relevant group.

* Soon the results will appear on screen.

* Candidates may now check their results with the help of roll numbers.

* After checking, candidates may now download their results.

* Keep their results safe for future use.

It may be noted that only those candidates will be called for the counseling process by the Medical Council Committee (MCC), who qualify the exam. The MCC will hold the counseling online mode. Importantly, the exam is conducted by the NBEMS for exams in a number of courses, like Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Surgery (MCh). The exam is qualifying as well as a ranking exam for admissions into super specialty programmes which are conducted in computer-based mode every year.

According to reports, close to 2447 seats are available for DM and MCH programmes in 156 government universities, deemed to be universities, private medical colleges, and the Armed Forces Medical Service Institutions. The exam was held for a total of 32 super specialties.