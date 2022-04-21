NEET SS 2021: Second round counselling for admission to medical super specialty courses starts; here’s how to register

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the second round of counselling registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2021 on Wednesday, April 20. The last date to fill up the registration form for the counselling form is 22nd April 2022. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 counselling at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh super speciality courses. According to the Indian Medical Council Act, 2016, no other entrance test is valid for admission to these courses. NEET SS is conducted annually in computer-based mode. NEET SS 2021 counselling is being conducted for admission to 2,447 DM/MCh/DNB super speciality seats.

Candidates who qualified for the entrance with an India Rank can choice fill and lock seats latest by April 22. As per the released dates, round 2 of the NEET SS counselling result will be announced on 25th April 2022. NEET SS 2021 was held on 10th January 2022.

Candidates who are qualified to register for NEET SS Round 2 Counselling 2021

Candidates who did not get any seat in round 1 or have reported/ joined the allotted college from round 1 and have submitted willingness to appear for round 2 for a better allotment can register. Candidates who participated in Round 1 but have not reported to the allotted college from round 1 and have paid the forfeiture fee to exit candidature can also register again for the second round of counselling by paying the fees.

How To Register for NEET SS Counselling 2021?

Follow the steps provided below –

Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, find the ‘round two registration’ tab and click on it.

Enter the requisite fields- name, date of birth, roll no, NEET SS 2021 application form number, security code, and other required information.

Verify the details and click on the submit button to generate login id and password.

Now, login with the id and password and enter the choice of course and college as per preference.

Submit the form.

MCC will release the result of NEET SS 2021 round 2 counselling between 25th to 30th April 2022.