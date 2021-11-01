NEET SS 2021: Registration window open at nbe.edu.in. Here’s how to apply

NEET SS 2021: The admit cards will be released on January 3

NEET SS 2021: The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Speciality (NEET SS) has reopened today, on 1 November at 3 pm. The window has re-opened again for aspirants to register themselves for the exam which is scheduled to be held on 10 January, 2022. Candidates can apply for the test by visiting the official website: https://nbe.edu.in/.

The NEET SS 2021 will be conducted as per the old examination pattern. AIIMS, New Delhi; PGIMER, Chandigarh; JIPMER, Puducherry; NIMHANS, Bengaluru; Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram will not be covered for admission to DM/MCh courses via NEET-SS for 2021 exam.

Steps to apply for NEET SS 2021

Visit the official website: https://nbe.edu.in/

Now on homepage, click on ‘new registration’ link

enter your login credentials and fill up the application form

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

NEET SS 2021: Examination timings, slot and other details

The portal for editing application forms will be open from December 1 to December 7 for candidates. The admit cards will be released on January 3. The duration of the exam would be two and a half hours and NEET SS exam will be computer-based. The test will be of 150 marks. Relevant details like examination slots and timings will be mentioned on the hall tickets. Candidates can appear for the exam accordingly.

The results for NEET SS are scheduled to be out on January 31, 2022. The academic session will begin on February 15 after the completion of exam formalities. The last date for joining the session would be March 31, 2022.