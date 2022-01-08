NEET-SS 2021 exam: Admit card released, check exam instructions and how to download hall ticket

Candidates who have applied for the exam and successfully completed the online application procedure can download the admit card using their login credentials.

In the latest development for NEET-SS 2021 students, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has put out the admit card for the exam on its official website- nbe.edu.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam and successfully completed the online application procedure can download the admit card using their login credentials.

NEET-SS 2021 –How to download Admit Card:



Candidates need to visit the official website-nbe.edu.in. Upon reaching the homepage of the website, candidates can click on the option ‘NEET-SS’. A pop-up window will open where candidates need to click on the Application Link. On the new page, candidates need to click on the option- Candidate log in. After clicking on the candidate log in, the candidates need to fill their credentials including registration number, date of birth among others. Once the entries have been made, the server will come with the candidate’s admit card. Candidates can take the print out of the admit card and save it on their system for future reference.

NEET-SS 2021 – exam instructions:

Paste a photo: A latest passport-size photograph has to be pasted on the admit card in the vacant space that has been provided at the topmost corner of the admit card. Candidates need to take note of the fact that their photo should only be clicked with a white background.

NEET-SS 2021 –Essential things to carry on exam day:



Admit card, ID proof which may include aadhar card, PAN, voter’s ID or passport along with a pen are a must for all candidates. Candidates must take note that they will not be allowed to carry calculator, pen, writing pad, pen drive, among others to the venue of the exam.