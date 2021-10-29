  • MORE MARKET STATS
NEET Results 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA to announce results anytime now

Updated: October 29, 2021 10:11 am

NEET-UG Result 2021 LIVE Latest Updates: If we look at the numbers, across India, there are about 17 lakh students who are waiting for their NEET scores.

Those students who took the test in September can download their scorecards once the results are out on the official website.

NEET Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the NEET-UG Results 2021 any moment now. This comes a day after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the NTA declaration on Thursday. Once the official announcement has been made, the NEET-UG 2021 results will be made available on nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET aspirants should also know that the NTA can also cancel the result of a candidate. After the scorecard is uploaded on the official websites, the pattern is to kickstart the counselling. If we look at the numbers, across India, there are about 17 lakh students who are waiting for their NEET scores.

Here are latest NEET-related updates

Live Blog

