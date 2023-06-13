NTA NEET Results 2023 Live Updates: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 is expected to be announced today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared for the NEET UG can access their results on the official website—neet.nta.nic.in.

A total of over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam. The exam took place on May 7, with 4,097 centres located in 499 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country. The NTA had assured the parliamentary committee that the results for NEET UG 2023 would be declared no later than the second week of June. Alongside the NEET results, the NTA will disclose the names of the All India toppers, their respective scores, and the category-wise cut-off marks.

In recent developments, Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister, Health and Family Welfare, encouraged more than 60 major private hospitals to initiate medical courses. As a positive response, nearly 20 of these hospitals have shown interest.

Live Updates

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check NEET results on neet.nta.nic.in