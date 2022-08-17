NEET Result 2022 Soon: NTA to release NEET answer key on this date at neet.nta.nic.in – Details here

NEET UG 2022 Result: Check answer key and result dates here: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). All those who are eagerly waiting for the NEET answer key 2022 will be able to download online from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

As per media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released by today or tomorrow i.e 17th or 18th August. However, there has been no official confirmation on the release of the provisional answer key of NEET. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the release of the NEET UG answer key 2022, the apex agency will also issue candidates OMR response sheets on its website. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer keys, through an online window. The link to raise objections against NEET UG 2022 answer key will be allotted on the official website of NEET. The candidates will have to raise objections in due course of time. Then, the objections will be reviewed by the senior authorities of the exam, then, the final answer keys will be allotted on the official website.

This year, NEET UG Exam 2022 was held on 17th July 2022 at different centers located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. As per media reports, A total of 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022.

How and where to check NEET answer key 2022?

1. Candidates are advised to visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET answer key 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Now, login with your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

4. The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download NEET answer key 2022 and save it for future reference.

NEET Result 2022: What is the releasing date and time for results?

According to the media reports, the results for National Eligibility Competitive Entrance Test 2022 result is to be released on August 21, 2022 till 5 PM. However, there is no confirmation on the release of results from NTA officials. The process of the results is in process.