  • MORE MARKET STATS

NEET result 2020: NTA to declare marks, ranks; Check cut offs, when and where to check, download

By: |
New Delhi | October 12, 2020 9:04 AM

NEET result 2020: The NEET exam 2020 was conducted on September 14 after it had to be postponed on several occasions due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

NEET result 2020, NEET result 2020 date, NEET result 2020 date and time, NEET 2020 latest news, NEET results, NEET 2020 result date by NTA, neet exam date 2020, neet full form, neet exam, exam results, exam news,After the announcement that the NEET result 2020 has been declared, candidates need to visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET result 2020: The NTA NEET Result 2020 is likely to be declared on Monday at ntaneet.nic.in! The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2020 is likely to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today i.e on October 12, Monday. The candidates, who appeared the pan-India medical entrance exam, can check their results at official website – ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates need to submit roll numbers provided in the admit card in order to check and download the NEET result 2020.

After the announcement that the NEET result 2020 has been declared, candidates need to visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Then they need to click on the download result link. Candidates need to enter registration number, and roll number. NEET result 2020 will appear on the screen. Candidates must download the NEET result 2020 for future reference.

Related News

The NEET exam 2020 was conducted on September 14 after it had to be postponed on several occasions due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET exam for qualification for MBBS/BSD courses. If the candidates belong to SC and ST category, then required qualification marks are 40th percentile. For PwD candidates, required qualification marks are 45th percentile. According to rules, medical colleges, and institutes across India accept the NEET score. Apart from this, NEET qualification has been made mandatory for students aspiring to study medicine and related fields abroad from India.

The NTA will be declaring the rank and marks, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be doing counseling. The list of successful candidates will be forwarded by the NTA to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET result 2020 NTA to declare marks ranks Check cut offs when and where to check download
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New Zealand-India to drive innovation in education
2Online education: Challenges faced by rural communities
3E-learning is here to stay: It’s not restricted to Covid-19 only