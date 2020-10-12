NEET result 2020: NTA to declare marks, ranks; Check cut offs, when and where to check, download

After the announcement that the NEET result 2020 has been declared, candidates need to visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET result 2020: The NTA NEET Result 2020 is likely to be declared on Monday at ntaneet.nic.in! The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2020 is likely to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today i.e on October 12, Monday. The candidates, who appeared the pan-India medical entrance exam, can check their results at official website – ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates need to submit roll numbers provided in the admit card in order to check and download the NEET result 2020.

After the announcement that the NEET result 2020 has been declared, candidates need to visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Then they need to click on the download result link. Candidates need to enter registration number, and roll number. NEET result 2020 will appear on the screen. Candidates must download the NEET result 2020 for future reference.

The NEET exam 2020 was conducted on September 14 after it had to be postponed on several occasions due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET exam for qualification for MBBS/BSD courses. If the candidates belong to SC and ST category, then required qualification marks are 40th percentile. For PwD candidates, required qualification marks are 45th percentile. According to rules, medical colleges, and institutes across India accept the NEET score. Apart from this, NEET qualification has been made mandatory for students aspiring to study medicine and related fields abroad from India.

The NTA will be declaring the rank and marks, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be doing counseling. The list of successful candidates will be forwarded by the NTA to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.