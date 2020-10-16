NEET Result 2020 on NTA website link nta.ac.in today; check details

NEET Result 2020: NEET cut-off is basically the minimum marks must be obtained by candidates in order to become eligible for applying for admission into MBBS/BDS courses

NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2020 today i.e on October 16. Candidates will be able to check their results and download at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. NEET result 2020 will include examinations held on September 13 and October 14. More than 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the pan-India medical entrance examination on September 13 braving the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic situation.

How to check NEET 2020 Result

First, you need to visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in . Then you need to click on the download result link. Subsequently, candidates need to enter the registration number, and roll number. After that, NEET result in 2020 will appear on the screen. Finally, you need to download it and take a printout for further reference.

NEET EXAM 2020 Cut-off, Qualifying marks

NEET cut-off is basically the minimum marks must be obtained by candidates in order to become eligible for applying for admission into MBBS/BDS courses. Normally, the NEET cut-off varies every year.

As far as the NEET qualifying marks are concerned, a general category candidate needs to secure a minimum 50th percentile in NEET to qualify for MBBS/BSD courses. Candidates belonging to SC and ST category need to secure the minimum marks of 40th percentile. For PwD candidates, the qualifying marks are 45th percentile.

NEET Exam 2020 was held on two dates. While 14.37 lakh candidates appeared on September 13, those who could not sit in the exam on October 14.

Candidates must remember that medical and dental college seats are offered based on merit-based counselling. The National Medical Commission (NMC), which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI), will hold the counselling.

All medical colleges across India have reserved 15 per cent seats under the All India quota (AIQ). These are filled centrally while the rest are filled by the respective state. Even though the national rank list will be declared, state-based colleges will also issue their own cut-off.