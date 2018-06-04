NEET Result 2018 Topper Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari’s percentile is almost beyond imagination – Full list of top 20 rank holders

NEET Result 2018: By securing a score of 99.99 percentile in this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Bihar’s Kalpana Kumari has stunned everyone with her achievements! (IE)

NEET Result 2018: By securing a score of 99.99 percentile in this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Bihar’s Kalpana Kumari has stunned everyone with her achievements! Kalpana has scored the highest marks in NEET 2018 which was held across the nation to select students for undergraduate medical and dental courses for government and private medical and dental colleges. Kalpana who hails from Bihar was trained for the exam in Delhi and obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018.

She scored a percentile of 99.99 in NEET 2018, according to the Central Board of Security Education (CBSE). She secured 171 marks out of 180 in physics, while she scored 160 in chemistry. Kalpana further scored full marks of 360 out of 360 in biology, which combined botany and zoology. Overall she scored 691 marks out of 720 in NEET result 2018 which took the percentile to 99.99.

More than 13 lakh candidates registered for NEET 2018 on May 6. While last year there were 11.5 lakh candidates who applied for the exam. Over 7 lakh candidates have qualified the competitive examination, out of which 6.3 lakh are from the general category. Among those, Kalpana has set a benchmark by achieving the unattainable. While Rohan Purohit from Telangana and Himanshu Sharma from Delhi stood second and third respectively in NEET 2018. The students across the country competed for 60,000 seats that are available for medical and dental institutes across India.

Here is the list of NEET 2018 Top 20 rank holders

1) Kalpana Kumari, Bihar: 691

2) Rohan Purohit, Telangana: 690

3) Himanshu Sharma, Delhi: 690

4) Aarosh Dhamija, Delhi: 686

5) Prince Choudhary, Rajasthan: 686

6) Varun Muppidi: 685

7) Agrawal Krishna Ashish, Maharashtra: 685

8) Ankadala Anirudh Babu, Andhra Pradesh: 680

9) Madhvan Gupta, Punjab: 680

10) Ramneek Kaur Mahal, Punjab: 680

11) Aditya Gupta, Delhi: 680

12) Keerthana K, Tamil Nadu: 676

13) Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, West Bengal: 676

14) Onteru Venkata Sai Harsha Vardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh: 675

15) Sahil Sachinbhai Shah, Gujarat: 675

16) Menda Jaideep, Andhra Pradesh: 675

17) Abhishek Kumar, Delhi: 675

18) Tanuj Jatin Presswala, Gujarat: 675

19) Koduru Sriharsha, Andhra Pradesh: 675

20) Amulya Gupta, Delhi: 675

To check the complete list, students can log on to the CBSE NEET 2018 official website – cbseneet.nic.in.