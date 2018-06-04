CBSE NEET result 2018 LIVE: DECLARED! Results now available at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

NEET result 2018: Visit official website at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in to check result!

NEET result 2018: The National Eligibility Entrance Test results have been DECLARED today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on May 6 across 2255 examination in the country can visit the official websites to check the results. While the date of the result declaration is known, the exam that was supposed to be declared at 2 PM today, has been declared now.

Also read| CBSE NEET result 2018 DECLARED: How to check results at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

According to reports, more than 13 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE NEET exam this year. While the results are to be declared today, the answer key for the same were released on May 25.