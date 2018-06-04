CBSE NEET result 2018 LIVE: DECLARED! Results now available at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

NEET result 2018: The National Eligibility Entrance Test results have been DECLARED today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on May 6 across 2255 examination in the country can visit the official websites to check the results. While the date of the result declaration is known, the exam that was supposed to be declared at 2 PM today, has been declared now.
According to reports, more than 13 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE NEET exam this year. While the results are to be declared today, the answer key for the same were released on May 25.
Highlights
The National Eligibility Entrance Test results have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of the test at cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates need to visit the official website now to check results.
For the counseling of candidates under 15 percent all India quota, the merit list will be prepared by the CBSE on the basis of score obtained in the NEET (UG) - 2018. The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.
This year, a total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test that was conducted across 2255 exam centres in the country. Out of the total candidates, 5,80,648 were males and 7,46,076 were female candidates and only one transgender candidate was there this year.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Many were provided with photocopies of question papers which bore the same candidate code for multiple students, and in many cases, the photocopies of questions were illegible. It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” she wrote in her letter to Javadekar.
Step 1: Visit the official website of National Eligibility Entrance Test
Step 2: Click on the link that says "NEET result"
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check the results and save it for future
According to the latest update on the exam, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the announcement of results of NEET 2018.
According to HRD Secretary, Anil Swarup, the National Eligibility Entrance Test results will be declared today at 2 PM. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results.