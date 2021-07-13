  • MORE MARKET STATS

NEET postgraduate exam 2021 to be conducted on September 11; check details

Updated: July 13, 2021 7:18 PM

The announcement comes a day after the date of the NEET UG exam was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The postgraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2021 will be conducted on 11th September 2021, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after the date of the NEET UG exam was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“We have decided to conduct NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021,” Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET PG was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. However, it was postponed because of the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken keeping in mind the wellbeing of the young medical students. The new date for the examination has been announced just a day after the date for NEET UG 2021 was announced. The registration process for the NEET UG exam started today evening at 5 pm. Interested candidates can visit the Ministry of Education’s National Testing Agency (NTA) website for all the details.

Pradhan said all Covid-appropriate behaviour will be followed during the exam. For this, the government has decided to increase the number of cities where exams will be conducted. It has been increased to 198 to from 155.

There are people who have been demanding that the exam should be postponed because of the coronavirus situation. They are of the view that the situation is not conducive for conducting a physical exam.

