NEET PG result 2022 for 50% AIQ seats out on natboard.edu.in, here’s easy steps to download

NEET PG result 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared NEET PG Result 2022 for AIQ Seats. Students who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can check their results from the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notice, the merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website https://www.natboard.edu.in/. Candidates from all the state/Union Territory of India including Jammu & Kashmir will participate in the All India 50% quota seats from this academic year i.e 2022 admission session onwards.

NEET PG result 2022 for 50% AIQ Seats: When is the releasing date for scorecards?

Individual scorecard for NEET-PG 2022 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 20 July 2022.

NEET PG result 2022 for 50% AIQ Seats: What are the cut-offs?



According to the result, this year, the cut off for AIQ quota for the candidates belonging to General/EWS category (50th percentile) is 275, for SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC category is 245 and 260 for UR-PWD category.

How to download NEET PG result 2022 for 50% AIQ Seats?

1. Candidates are required to visit the website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET PG Result 2022 link’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details like registration, date of birth, captcha and other details

4. NEET PG Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download NEET PG Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

All qualified candidates are advised to keep in touch with MCC website – http://www.mcc.nic.in- and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website (www.mohfw.nic.in) for information regarding Post Graduate admission process, counseling schedule, instructions etc.