NEET PG Result 2019 to be declared today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

NEET PG results 2019 to be declared today, Jan 31.

NEET PG result 2019: The National Board of Education (NBE) will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG 2019 on Thursday on its website natboard.edu.in. The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019, for all candidates except candidates from Jammu and Kashmir.

The examination was postponed for J&K region due to bad weather and was conducted on January 17, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination across the country can check the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in for details.

The official site has already opened the NEET PG window. The results will be uploaded on the website soon.

Steps to check NEET PG 2019 results:

Candidates should visit the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in

Click on the link NEET PG 2019 Result visible on the home screen.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their roll number and submit.

NEET PG 2019 result will be available on your screen.

Download the result and take a print out for further need.

The NEET PG 2019 examination was conducted by the Board on January 06, 2019. The examination was conducted for over 1,48,000 candidates in 165 cities across the country. NEET PG is conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma courses in various government, private, deemed and central universities across the country. This is said to be the single entrance examination for admission to the above-mentioned courses. Candidates willing to get more information can check the official site of NBE for details.