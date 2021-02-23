NEET-PG Exams 2021 application process starts today; check important dates and other details

NEET PG 2021 registration process starts on Feb 23

NEET-PG Examination 2021: The official notification for the National Eligibility cum entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations is out. The application process starts on February 23 and will continue till March 15. The exams will be conducted on April 18.

Eligible candidates who have acquired their MBBS degree from a recognized university or is appearing for the final semester examinations can apple for NEET-PG exams by applying for the same at the official website of nbe-edu.in. The edit window for the applicants to make changes or reload signature, photograph will remain open between 2nd and 4th April.

NEET-PG is the entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. Candidates secure admission to specialities and colleges under various Universities/ Institutions in the country for PG course depending on their rank.

Candidates should ensure that their MBBS degree is recognized as per provisions of the National Medical Council Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act. If their degree is not found recognized then their result shall stand cancelled says the notification.

The admit cards for NEET-PG will be issued on April 12 while the results are scheduled to be declared on May 31. Candidates should read the detailed Information Bulletin before starting with the registration process. Candidates who apply for the NEET-PG-2021 more than once will be debarred from the exam and further action will be taken, states the official notification.