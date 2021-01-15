NEET-PG Exam 2021: NBE announces examination dates, know eligibility criteria

NEET exam will be conducted at multiple centres across the country. (Photo source: IE)

NEET-PG exam 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the postgraduate exam. NEET PG exam 2021 will be held on April 18 and it will be a computer-based test. The exam will be conducted at multiple centres across the country.

According to the notification issued by the National Board of Examinations, aspirants who want to take admission to the PG medical courses must have completed their compulsory one –year internship on or before June 30, 2021. Candidates who fulfill the criteria, along with others, can apply for the NEET PG exam 2021.

Eligibility Criteria For NEET PG Exam 2021

Aspirants must have an MBBS degree or a recognised provisional certificate issued by any institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Apart from this, candidates must have a permanent or provisional registration certificate. The certificate issued only by the State Medical Council or the MCI will be valid.

While announcing the exam date, the NBE also stated that it reserves the right to change or defer the date of the exam in case of any emergency. The date can be changed after consultation with the National Medical Commission and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for January 10.

In 2019, the test was conducted across 165 cities and around 1.48 lakh candidates had appeared in the exams for admission to postgraduate medical courses across the country. Candidates who qualify the exam can take admission to courses like Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Surgery (MS) offered by private, government and central universities.

NBE has issued a issued a phone number – 011-45593000 for students having any queries related to the exam. They can also share their doubts on the web portal – natboard.edu.in.