NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional seat allotment list out at mcc.nic.in, Check how to download

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the first round seat allotment list today at mcc.nic.in. All those who applied for NEET PG Counselling 2022 can download the seat allotment list from the official website. According to the notice released by the board, candidates were allowed to submit their concerns regarding the provisional seat allotment by 11 AM of 28 September through email after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

Qualified candidates can report to the allotted college from 29th September 2022 to 4th October, 2022. Candidates can check the provisional allotment list followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET PG Counselling 2022’ under the current events section.

Now, click on the respective link.

A PDF will be opened.

Check and download NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat alloment list.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Final Seat allotment list includes the rank, allotted quota, allotted institute course, alloted category, candidate category, and remarks. The candidates will soon get the allotment letter on the official website. The candidates can check their final list of allotment and report/join their respective institutions on September 29, 2022. The committee has now uploaded the updated list on its website. Candidates can check and download NEET PG Counselling 2022 seat allotment list for future reference.