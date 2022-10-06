NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised dates out at dme.mponline.gov.in, round 1 choice filling starts from today

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Dates: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has again released the revised dates for MP State Combined NEET PG Counselling (MD/MS Course) – 2022 for its first round. This is the third time when MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 schedule has been released. Earlier, it was supposed to be conducted from 14 to 21 September. The detailed revised schedule can be downloaded from the official website of dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates can choose filling and choice locking for the first round between October 5 to 9. The results for MP NEET PG Seat allotment 2022 will be released on October 13. After the declaration of the results, the candidates will be able to report at the allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission between October 14 to 18.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised dates

Publication of Merlt list of registered candidates – October 4

Choice filling and choice locking for first round – October 5 to 9

First Round Allotment Result- October 13

Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission – October 14 to 18

Willingness for upgradation for second round by admitted candidates through candidate’s login – October 14 to 20

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE)- October 14 to 20

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register for the counselling session for the first round?

The candidates will have to register themselves through an online mode to participate in MP NEET PG Counselling 2022. To register online, the candidates will have to enter their personal details, academic details, neet 2022 scores, etc. in the application form available at dme.mponline.gov.in. The board will prepare a MP NEET PG Merit List 2022 based on couselling session. After the declaration of the results, the candidates will have to fill up their choices of colleges and courses in due course of the time. Admission to MP NEET PG Medical Colleges will be done on the basis of marks, seats, reservation criteria etc.