NEET PG counselling 2022 for mop up round registration process: The Medical Counselling Committee is going to start the counselling registration process for mop up round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 on its website. Candidates can complete the registration process at mcc.nic.in. The last date for submission of the counselling registration process for the mop up round is November 4. The candidates will be able to access the direct link of NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process directly, once activated on the official website.

Candidates who were not selected for the first and second round of NEET PG counselling 2022 can register themselves for the mop up round on the official website. Also, the NEET PG Counselling choice filling process will start from November 1. The candidates have been advised to report to the allotted college within the stipulated time.

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round?

Visit the official website-mcc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET PG Counselling 2022 for mop up round Then, it will redirect you to the new window of registration Enter your details such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information After completion of the registration, the candidates are required to enter their credentials provided at the time of registration Upload your supporting documents and pay application fee

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule

Registration and application fee dates – October 31 to November 4

Choice filling – November 1 to 4

Verification of Internal candidates – November 4 to 6

Processing of seat allotment – November 7 to 8

Result- November 9

Reporting -November 10 to 14