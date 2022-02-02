NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s how you can register tomorrow for round 2

Candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in for more details on NEET PG counselling process.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The round two of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling process will start from February 3, Thursday. Candidates can now apply for the counselling (round 2) by visiting the official website–mcc.nic.in. The last date for the application will be February 7.

The official schedule states that the payment window will also be available till February 7 (3 PM). Those who get themselves registered during the given timing can lock their choices up to February 7 (11:55 pm). The results for the round 2 seat allotment will be announced on February 12. The selected candidates can then go ahead with the admission till February 19.

During the MCC counselling process, the candidates will have to use the same email ID (active one) and registered mobile number provided during filing application form for the exam. The MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. Candidates can visit the official website- mcc.nic.in regarding further information about the counselling schedule.

MCC counselling

MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds for both the UG and PG medical and dental seats– AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the counselling was conducted in two rounds only. For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be conducted online which earlier used to be conducted offline. It will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, All India Quota.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/or University will be as followed:

For Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15 per cent, Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5 per cent, other Backward Classes (OBC) – (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list – 27 per cent. The Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) – as per Central Government norms will be getting 10 per cent reservation. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms would be 5 per cent.

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2021

1- Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in

2- Now click on the PG or UG counselling tab

3- Click on the registration link

4- Key in the required details and register

5- Login and fill the application form

6- Upload all the necessary documents, pay the registration fee and submit

7- Take a printout of the application form.

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2021

NEET 2021 admit card

The hard copy of online application form

Nationality certificate

NEET mark sheet

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate ( for age proof)

Aadhar Card.

