NEET PG counseling 2022 has been postponed, likely to be held from 3rd week of September

The NEET PG Counseling 2022 for the postgraduate admission courses has been adjourned by The UNION HEALTH MINISTRY on Monday. To allow the National Medical Commission(NMC) to complete the process of adding new seats, the counseling for NEET PG 2022 was scheduled to begin on September 1.

The ministry has not yet disclosed the revised schedule, but according to official sources the NEET PG counseling 2022 is likely to begin from the third week of September. According to the ministry “The NEET PG Counseling 2022 was scheduled to begin on September 1. However the National Medical Council will issue a new letter of permission(LoP’s) for the current academic year and the same will end until 15th September. In order to have more seats in council for the benefit of the candidates, the authority has decided to reschedule the NEET PG 2022 counseling, which was scheduled to commence from September 1.”



Typically, NEET-PG takes place in January and counselings begin in March. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s application process being delayed, this year’s exam was held on May 21 and the results were announced on June 1.

The tentative schedule which was released previously will be adjourned and will be reposted in the MCC ‘s official website

The Announcement has come after the Supreme Court refused to postpone the counseling of NEET PG 2022 on the request of the applicants who objected to the decision of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBE) not to release the answer key and question paper of NEET PG 2022. The petitioners alleged that there were disparity in the scores of the candidates who have appeared for the exam this year. The aspirants requested that their answer keys be reassessed and the aspirants should be allowed to challenge the answer keys.



Gaurav Tyagi, medical counselor and founder of Career Xpert

According to Gaurav Tyagi, medical counselor and founder of Career Xpert, “This year’s PG Counseling is expected to take place with about a large number of seats compared to last year. Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counseling process for admission to the all India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, central and deemed universities. PG counseling will start simultaneously for all Central Universities, Deemed Universities, and 50% All India Quota and 50% State Quota for Medical and Dental Colleges.”