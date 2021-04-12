NEET PG Admit Card 2021: NBE to issue hall tickets today; check time and other details

Candidates must save their admit card file on their system and also take a number of print outs of the same. (Representative image)

How to Download NEET PG Admit Card 2021: The NEET PG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) this year. Medical graduates who have applied for the NEET PG exam must note that the NBE is going to release the admit card for the exam today. Candidates who have applied for this year’s NEET PG exam will be able to download the admit card from the official website of the NBE — nbe.edu.in. As per the available information, the NEET PG entrance exam will be held for the candidates in a single shift starting from 02:00 PM in the afternoon and ending by 05:30 PM in the evening.

Candidates must note that the NEET PG exam admit card is a very crucial document, which not only is critical in allowing the candidates to write the exam but is also used multiple times during the final admission courses. Candidates must go to the official website of the NBE- nbe.edu.in and look for the admit card section. After entering their personal details along with their Registration id candidates will be redirected to their respective admit cards. Candidates must save their admit card file on their system and also take a number of print outs of the same.

Here are major instructions which NEET PG candidates need to comply with

1. Candidates will get to know about their examination centre from the admit card itself. Candidates should clearly check if there are any anomalies in their admit cards and get them rectified in time from the NBE. Candidates should also visit their examination centres prior to their exam day or at least figure out their route for the exam day which leads them to their exam centre before time.

2. As per the available instructions, candidates will need to paste their most recent passport-sized photograph on their admit card. Candidates must note that they should paste the photos on their admit card before the exam day. The dimensions of their photograph should be 35 mm X 45 mm and candidates should ensure that 75 % of their head and face should be visible in their photographs.

3. Candidates must reach their examination centres as per the time allotted in their admit cards. Candidates will be allotted staggered time slots for their entry into the exam hall to avoid overcrowding at the venue. Candidates should ensure that they reach the exam centre at the stipulated time only.

4. Candidates should note that a bar code will be appended to their admit card which will help them verify their credentials at the exam centre. Candidates must take extra precaution to ensure that the barcode of their admit card is not damaged or impaired which could hinder their entry into the exam hall.