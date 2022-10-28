NEET PG Admissions: Jharkhand to release provisional allotment letter for second round of counselling shortly

The Jharkhand Combined Competitive Examinations Board (JCECEB) will release the second round of counselling’s allotment letters today, i.e, on October 28. The students can check the details of their allotment through the official website i.e. jceb.jharkhand.gov.in Candidates need to go for document verification and accept the admission latest by November 3rd.

The round 2 registration of Jharkhand NEET PG counselling was to be done from October 14 to 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, the reporting of the candidates for the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Pre-Med (NEET PG) has started in Rajasthan. Those who were selected for the second round of the state-level counselling based on their merit should report to the colleges with their rank in two slots – 8 am and 11 am. The time slot and the reporting time of these students are mentioned on the official website of the JCOECEB, rajneetpg2022.com.

Those who were not able to reach the colleges on the previous day can report to the institutions on or before October 30. Those who had not received any seats earlier can participate in the next round for the remaining vacant seats after seat allotment for the second round is over.

The Medical Counselling Commitee meanwhile, extended the reporting deadline for NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling session till October 28, 5 pm. The notice can be available from the official website- mcc.nic.in

JCECED conducted counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering seats last month. Earlier, the deadline to report was October 26, however, MCC extended the deadline over requests received from students due to the festive season.

As per the official schedule, registration for the mop-up round will begin on October 31 and choice filling will begin from November 1. While seat allotment will take place till November 8, the result will be declared on November 9.