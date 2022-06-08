NEET PG 21: Supreme Court pulls up MCC over 1,450 vacant seats, says it leads to dearth of doctors

The Supreme Court (SC) has pulled up the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday for leaving more than 1,450 seats vacant in NEET-PG-21. According to SC, it will not only put the aspirants in difficulty but would also lead to a dearth of doctors. The apex court gave 24-hours time to the Centre and the MCC to file an affidavit indicating the position of total seats which have remained vacant and the reasons as to why they were not filled up by the candidates.

A vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose heard a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill the 1456 seats which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling in All India Quota.

“It’s the duty of the Medical Council to see that these seats do not remain vacant. After every round of counselling, this is the same problem. Why cannot the process be streamlined? What do we get by leaving the seats vacant when we are in need of doctors? This will not only create problems for the aspirants but would also encourage corruption,” the bench said.

It directed the counsel appearing for the Centre and MCC to file the affidavit during the course of the day and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The bench said that if the students are not given admission, it may pass the order in the matter and direct compensation to the candidates, who have been denied admission.

“It is the future of the students which is at stake here. First, you have to study hard and then you have to give the examination. Even if you get 99 per cent marks in the examination, there is an admission problem. Then there is the super speciality problem. Do you even understand the situation of the student,” the bench further added.

The batch of petitions has been filed by doctors who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and have participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling.

With inputs from PTI.

