NEET PG 2023: When will result & answer key be released? All details here

NEET PG 2023 Exam: National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE has just ended the exam process of National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023. Now, everyone’s eye on the release of the results. According to the latest updates, the results for National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 will be released on Mar 31, 2023. The students will be able to download NEET PG 2023 results from the official website of NBE or NTA, once released.



Before releasing the results, the board will release the answer keys on its official website. The students will be allowed to raise objections, if any in due course of the time. The link to the answer keys and results will be hosted at nta.nic.in or natboard.edu.in. The students have been advised to stay tuned to the above websites for latest updates.

The National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE conducted the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 on Mar 5, 2023 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. In which, more than 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam as per official information. The NEET PG 2023 question paper consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions and each candidate will get 4 marks for every correct answer.

How to download NEET PG 2023 Result, answer keys?

Visit the official website of nta.nic.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET PG 2023 Result, answer keys’ flashing on the homepage

Now, enter your credentials on the login page

The NEET PG 2023 Result, answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Download NEET PG 2023 Result, answer keys and save it for future reference

The students have been advised to keep a track on the official website. Once, the result is updated on the official website, the students will be able to download their results keying their credentials on the official website.