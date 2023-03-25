NEET PG 2023: NBE likely to release scorecard of over 2 lakh candidates today – All you need to know

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 scorecard is expected to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences today, March 25, 2023. Candidates who sat for the NEET PG 2023 can view the results at NBE’s official website natboard.edu.in

After the NEET PG results were declared on March 14, an official notice stated that individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the official website on/after March 25, 2023.

As many as 2,08,898 candidates in 902 testing locations across 277 cities appeared for the exam that took place on March 5. The NEET PG 2023 exam was held as per schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking its postponement.

Here’s how a candidate can check NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET PG 2023 scorecard link

Enter the login details and then click on submit

Your scores will be displayed on the screen. Check the scores and download it for further use

NEET PG exam is a national-level entrance examination for postgraduate medical programmes like MS, MD, and PG Diploma programmes. The National Board of Examinations conducts the exam once a year. Beginning on July 15, 2023, the counselling procedure is anticipated to start. Candidates can visit the NBE website for more information on this topic.